William “Billy” Bryan Maxwell, 70, of Brunswick, who had a smile for everyone he met, and a warm sense of humor he shared with all, departed this life peacefully Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, with his wife by his side.
Billy was born Feb. 26, 1948, in Brunswick, to the late James E. Maxwell and the late Ella Bryan Maxwell. A lifelong resident of Brunswick, he was a 1966 graduate of Glynn Academy and retired from CSX Railroad after 40 years of service. He was a former Air National Guardsman, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Brunswick, where he belonged to the Men’s Adult 4 Sunday School Class.
Billy loved to fish the inland waterways of the Golden Isles and was a master cook of low-country boils, oyster roasts, and fish fries. He liked history, woodworking, sitting with his dogs and playing his guitar. He was still an active member of the Darien Drugstore Cowboy Band until the time of his passing. He also belonged to the Two Way Sport Fishing Club and the River Rats.
A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Billy will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 31 years, Ann Maxwell of Brunswick; two daughters, Dina Bradley (Micah) and Billie Helmuth (David) of Townsend; three granddaughters; two great-grandsons; a sister, Peggy Gibbs, of Brunswick; a brother, Jimmy Maxwell (Debbie), of Waycross; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Brunswick. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. with Dr. Chris Winford and the Rev. Patricia Heys officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Adult 4 Men’s Sunday School Class, the Darien Drugstore Cowboy Band, members of the River Rats, and Sons of Confederate Veterans.
The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Tucker, Dr. Lana Skelton, Dr. Collette Lee Lewis, and their staffs, including Beth Respess, R.N. The family also has special appreciation for Miriam Cristobal, R.N., of Hospice of the Golden Isles, as well as the many friends who reached out in support of Ann and Billy during his illness.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Brunswick’s “One Generation to Another Building Fund” or to Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Arrangements are being handled by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomilerandsons.com.