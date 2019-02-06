Wendy Melanie Bailey Fox, 62, of Waynesville, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel with interment to follow at Highsmith Cemetery in Waynesville.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.

Wendy was born Feb. 24, 1956, in Griffin, Ga., to Russell and Betty Bailey. She was a 1974 graduate of Jonesboro Senior High School and retired from Brunswick Floors Inc. Wendy enjoyed riding motorcycles, and was an active member of Hog Chapter Motorcycle Club. She enjoyed crafting, and judging the annual pumpkin decorating contest at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School.

Wendy is survived by her husband of 16 years, Jim Fox of Waynesville; a son Heath Brian Kelly (Samantha Vaughn), of Acworth, Ga.; sisters and brothers, Regina Cardell (Wayne Eason), Robbie Bailey (Penny Polowski) and Benita Bennett (Don), all of Griffin, Ga., Mark Bailey (Lee) of Brooks, Ga., Donna Burden (Jimmie) and Holly Selph (Alvin), both of Meansville, Ga., Todd Jones (Hanna), of Dexter, and Clint Jones (Brenda), of Molina Ga.; her beloved dogs, Crysta and Chaz; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Wesley Bailey and Betty Stewart Jones; sisters, Angela Bailey and Vikki Bailey; and a brother, Darrell Bailey.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

