Wanda Haynie Reed, 57, of Brunswick, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System after a short illness. Born and raised in Brunswick, she graduated from Glynn Academy in 1980. She then graduated from Brunswick College. Wanda later moved to Brantley County and enjoyed fishing, gardening and her cats and dogs.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jack L. Haynie; mother, Nelda J. Haynie; and older sister, Marilyn Haynie.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Michael Reed; a son, Jason Reed; a brother, Jack F. Haynie; sisters, Jeanne Haynie and Sandra O’Shea; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire, 4710 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
