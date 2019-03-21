Viola C. Ford, of Darien, died March 13, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Victory Tabernacle Kingdom Church, 403 7th St., in Darien, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Victory Tabernacle Church.
She is survived by her children, Bernice Drake and Alma (Benton) Wilson; several grandchildren; and other relatives.
Born and educated in McIntosh County, she was a retired seafood worker.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.