Tyrone Y. Foster, 78, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday at Southeast Georgia Health System.
A service to celebrate his life, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
Tyrone was born Nov. 29, 1940, in Moultrie, Ga., to Clarence Marvin and Clo Day Foster. He had lived in Brunswick all of his life, graduating from Glynn Academy in 1958. He was a barber and beautician, who enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his sons, Shenan Foster (Fawn), of Hortense, and Scotty Foster (Cindy), of Cope, S.C.; a sister, Connie Taylor (Jughead), of Brunswick; grandchildren, Slade Foster, Blake Foster, Skye Foster and T.J. Foster; a great-granddaughter, Brielle Foster.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Foster; and a sister, Juan Hendley.
