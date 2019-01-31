Tyrone Y. Foster, 78, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A service to celebrate his life, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.

Tyrone was born Nov. 29, 1940, in Moultrie, Ga., to Clarence Marvin and Clo Day Foster. He had lived in Brunswick all of his life, graduating from Glynn Academy in 1958. He was a barber and beautician, who enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his sons, Shenan Foster (Fawn), of Hortense, and Scotty Foster (Cindy), of Cope, S.C.; a sister, Connie Taylor (Jughead), of Brunswick; grandchildren, Slade Foster, Blake Foster, Skye Foster and T.J. Foster; a great-granddaughter, Brielle Foster.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Foster; and a sister, Juan Hendley.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

More from this section

Gertrude Gause

Gertrude Gause

A funeral service for Gertrude Jenkins Gause, of Columbia, S.C., wife of the late Dr. William E. “Billy” Gause Jr., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Boyce Chapel, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery.

Gertrude Gause

Gertrude Gause

A funeral service for Gertrude Jenkins Gause, of Columbia, S.C., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Boyce Chapel, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street…

Caroline Carmichael

Caroline Carmichael

Caroline “Carrie” Carmichael, 67, of New Palestine, Ind., and formerly of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Dec. 26, 2018, at IU Health, in Indianapolis.

Patricia McGimsey

Patricia McGimsey

Patricia S. McGimsey of St. Simons Island, Ga., died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

Jerry Carter

Jerry Carter

Jerry Herman Carter, 74, of Nahunta, Ga., passed away Jan. 25 at his residence, following a lengthy illness.

Abram F. Brown Sr.

Abram F. Brown Sr.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the LORD, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.