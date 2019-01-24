Timothy “Tim” Hammer, 34, of Brunswick, passed away Jan. 21, 2019, at his residence.

A visitation for family and friends will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel.

Tim was born Nov. 21, 1984, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Charles Leonard Hammer and Sharon Kaye Brewer Hammer. Tim attended Brunswick High School, was a member of The Chapel and employed by Ammons Fence.

He was a musician who enjoyed singing, playing the guitar, and playing the piano, and was an avid reader, always interested in learning something new. Tim was a wonderful son and was a loving uncle to his niece, Alana.

Survivors include his mother, Sharon Hammer; his grandmother, Vera Sellers Liles; and a brother, Kenneth Hammer (Leslie), all of Brunswick; a brother, Raymond Hammer (Suzanne), of Williamsburg, Va.; a sister, Katherine Hammer, of Peyton, Colo.; nieces, Alana, Maddie and Christina; nephews, Shawn and Joey; several aunts and uncles; and many cousins.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hammer; maternal grandfather, Kenneth C. Brewer; and paternal grandparents, Gordon and Virginia Hammer.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

