Theresa Clark
Theresa Diane Clark, 57, of Townsend, Ga., entered peacefully into eternal rest Thursday, February 28, 2019, with her love ones by her side.
Theresa was born January 3, 1962, in Jacksonville, Fla., the daughter of Zeffie Louise McSwain and the late Willie Samuel McSwain. She had resided in McIntosh County all of her life and was employed as an Account Executive with Intrepid Home Health. She attended the Church God in Darien, Ga. Theresa was a people person that never met a stranger.
Theresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband of 43 years, Rusty F. Clark of Townsend, Ga.; five children, Rusty S. Clark of Townsend, Ga., Roxane McKinzie (James) of Townsend, Ga., Angel Clark of Aurora, Colo., Mahalie Clark of Townsend, Ga., and Morgan Clark of Townsend, GA; two precious grandchildren, Madison McKinzie and Joshua Sage; her mother, Zeffie Louise Rozier, of Waycross, Ga.; three siblings, Peggy Drury of Blackshear, Ga., Timmy McSwain of Townsend, Ga., and Joseph McSwain (Melissa) of Waycross, Ga.; a mother-in-law, Ruth Heath of Townsend, Ga. Several nephews also survive.
Theresa will always be remembered for her infectious laugh and her million dollar smile. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was an animal lover and had a special Yorkshire Terrier named Little Bit. Theresa was a wonderful cook and took great pride in preparing dishes for her family. Her family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service to honor Theresa’s life will be held at a 2p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Church of God in Darien, Ga., with Rev. Tommy Whaley and Rev. Danny Stillwell officiating. Burial will follow the service in Plum Orchard Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Jeffrey NeeSmith, Justin Jordan, Wesley Deverger, Randy Owens, Mike McClelland, and Vincent Simmons.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.