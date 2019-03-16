Terri Wood
Terri Jo Hopkins Wood, 67, of Brunswick, went home to the Lord Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side, after an extended illness.
She was born Dec. 9, 1951, in Oakland, Calif., to Gene E. “Hoppy” and Dorlene Hopkins. Her father was in the Navy, and she moved frequently in her youth. After settling in Brunswick in 1963, she graduated from Glynn Academy in 1969, where she met and married Sterling Timothy “Timmy” Wood. She was a loving wife and mother who also worked for many years as a teaching assistant at Jane Macon Middle School. She enjoyed reading, solving puzzles, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members including her mother, grandmother and mother-in-law.
Mrs. Wood is survived by her husband of 49 years, Sterling Timothy “Timmy” Wood; two daughters, Stephanie Sutton and Kimberly Smith; a brother, Randy L. Hopkins; her grandsons, Chancelor Gill, Christian, Greyson and Gage Sutton, and Tristan and Devon Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by twin daughters, Katherine and Elizabeth; father, Gene E. Hopkins; mother, Avis Dorlene Hopkins; and brother, Arthur Lynn Hanover.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at 2 p.m.
Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickmemorialpark.com.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.