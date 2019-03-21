Stephanie Cheryl Vann, formerly of Crescent, died March 17, 2019, at Northside Hospital, in Atlanta.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Prospect Baptist Church, 1033 Smith Road, Townsend, GA 31331, with burial to follow in Belleville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home, 1000 C.A. Devillars Road, Darien, GA 31305.
She is survived by her sister, Melissa Hayes, of Atlanta; aunt and uncle, Ida B. Jackson and James Grovner Jr., of Crescent; Kathy Baxter of Bronx, N.Y.; and other relatives.
Born in Bronx, N.Y., she was a member of Prospect Baptist Church, a 1987 graduate of McIntosh County Academy, a graduate of the Class of 1993 at Valdosta State University, a member of Theta Tau Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and a longtime U.S. government employee.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.