Sarah Stone

Sarah Elizabeth Stone, 95, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Wayne County Memorial Hospital, in Jesup Ga.
Mrs. Stone had been a resident of Glynn County most of her life. She was born in Bishopville, S.C., on Sept. 10, 1923 to the late James Register and the late Sally Wilks.
Sarah never met a stranger and was known by everyone as Grandma. She enjoyed her family and spending time outdoors, as well as spending time with her beloved pet Mitsie. Mrs. Stone leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Stone; and daughter, Edna Whiddon.
Survivors include her children, James Stone III and wife, Anita, Blanche Houge and husband, Jerry, Joe Stone and wife, Amanda, Isabel Hand and husband, Larry, Elvie Stone, Wanda Stone and Robert Stone and his wife, Celia; grandchildren, Steve Lambright, Wayne Hand, Joseph Stone Jr., Michael Stephens, Jamie Stephens, Tommy Jones, John Jones, Mia Stone, Elvie Stone Jr., Victoria Holloway, Hayden Stone, Chelsea Stone, Garrett Houge (Kim) and Jeremi Plaines (Jason); 20 great-grandchildren; and several other family members.
Visitation is to be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
The funeral service is to be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, where Reverend Hinton Johnson is to officiate. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery, in Hoboken, Ga.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Jeff Emory, Michael Stephens, Mikie Johnson, Donald Pittman and Jeffery Strickland.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com.