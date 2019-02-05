Sarah Snow

Sara Ann Holland Snow, 77, of Brunswick, passed away, peacefully at her residence with her children and her little dog, Vicky, by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Mike Gentry, Gunnar Gentry, Barron Gentry, Jerry Middleton, Jimmy Holland, Ray Lloyd, George Warren and Jim Mock serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Vanderbeck, Rodney Oberly, Kaleb Snow and Dillon Gentry.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Snow was born May 4, 1941, in Brunswick, to James and Sarah Middleton Holland. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, a 1959 graduate of Glynn Academy and a member of Pirates of the Spanish Main. She was a realtor with Seckinger Realty and Driggers Realty, and retired as admissions cerk at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Survivors include her children, Robert G. Snow Jr., Brian K. Snow (Rene) and Jamie Snow (Alicia), all of Brunswick, Holly Gentry (Mike), of Jacksonville, Wally Snow (Allison), of St. Simons; a brother, Jimmy Holland, of Brunswick; a sister, Sherry Oberly (Rod), of Virginia; a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Holland, of Brunswic; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. ‘”Bob” Snow Sr.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.