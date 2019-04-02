Sara Elizabeth Deel, 75, of Brunswick, passed away March 30, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Dr. Bill Daniels officiating.
Sara Liz was born Jan. 21, 1944, in Bluefield, W.Va., to Glenn and Roselyn Witt Workman. She was a 1963 graduate of Graham High School, and attended Bluefield College. She worked for eight years in Washington, D.C., with the Internal Revenue Service, was the secretary of St. Johns Methodist Church in Hopkinsville, Ky., and worked with the Law Enforcement Command at Fort Campbell, Ky., retiring in 2005. Sara had been a resident of Brunswick for the past seven years, and was a member of College Place United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sports, her pets, music and playing the piano.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas Deel Sr., of Brunwick; a son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Nancy Deel, and their son, Ozzy, of Seward, Alaska; a son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Nikki Deel, and their son, Cash, of Hopkinsville, Ky.; a sister, Janice Ernst, of Hazlehurst, Ga.; a brother, Glenn Workman (Dee), of Princeton, W.Va.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ronnie Workman, Kyle Workman and Jeter Workman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 U.S. Highway 17 N., Brunswick, GA 31525, or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.