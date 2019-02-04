Sara Ann Holland Snow, 77, of Brunswick, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her children and dog Vicki by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chapman Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Mike Gentry, Gunnar Gentry, Barron Gentry, Jerry Middleton, and Jimmy Holland serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Vanderbeck, Rodney Oberly, Kaleb Snow, Dillon Gentry. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Snow was born May 4, 1941, in Brunswick, to James and Sarah Middleton Holland. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, a 1959 graduate of Glynn Academy, and a member of Pirates of the Spanish Main. She was a realtor with Seckinger Realty and Driggers Realty, and retired as Admissions Clerk at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Survivors include her children, Robert G. Snow, Jr, Brian K. Snow (Rene), Jamie Snow (Alicia), all of Brunswick, Holly Gentry (Mike) of Jacksonville, Wally Snow (Allison) of St. Simons Island, a brother Jimmy Holland of Brunswick, a sister, Sherry Oberly (Rod) of Virginia, a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Holland of Brunswick, 9 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.