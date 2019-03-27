Ruffas Andrew Johnson, 84, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his residence after a short illness.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1934, in Alma, Ga., to the late William James Johnson and Della Mae Johnson. One brother, William C. Johnson, preceded him in death.
He retired from the U.S. Air Force and also retired from the City of Brunswick.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rita Mae Taylor Johnson; one son, James A. Johnson, of Blythe Island, Ga.; five daughters, Darlene R. Wiggins (P.J.), Denise Wendel and Donna Smith (Frederick), all of of Brunswick, Ga., Debbie S. Timmons, of Nahunta, Ga., and Diane Locklair (Andy) of Effingham, S.C.; one brother, James C. Johnson of Orlando, Fla.; 21 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 29, 2019, in the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home, with the Rev. T.F. Yawn officiating. Interment, with full military honors, will follow in Wolf Pit Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers will be Terry Wendel, Larry Wendel, Ethan Wendel, Phillip Smith, Christopher Fennel and Andrew Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith McCollum, Joshua Wiggins, Jonathan Wiggins, Michael Smith, Steven Smith and James Johnson.
