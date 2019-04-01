Ronald Harold Wilson, age 84, passed away at his home in Brunswick, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Ron was born in Michigan but made his home in the south for over 60 years after being stationed in Georgia with the United States Air Force. A dedicated serviceman, the retired First Sergeant took pride in his country, was an avid golfer, and loved spending time outdoors.
When he wasn’t on the golf course, Ron spent his retirement feeding birds and deer outside of his home and enjoying daily ice cream treats with his wife of nearly 53 years. Ron is survived by his wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Pearce Wilson; his daughters Dawn Wilson, Lisa Cahill and husband John, Ronda Wilson, Bonnie Green and husband Paxton; his son Mike Wilson and wife Sherry; several grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
The family received friends with a catered reception from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of Mr. Wilson’s life at 3 p.m, with Mr. Andrew Wilson, officiating. Military honors will be presented by the United States Air Force.
Memorial contributions made be made in honor of Ronald Wilson to the Georgia Hospice Care, 777 Gloucester St. STE 303, Brunswick Georgia 31520.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com.