Ronald Aleck Mizelle Sr. 69, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on March 2, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, with his loved ones by his side.
Ronald, a loving brother, father and grandfather, was born July 13, 1949, in Savannah, Ga. He was a 1967 graduate of Glynn Academy. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and later moved to the Brunswick, Ga., area where he lived out the remainder of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Helen Mizelle; and brother, Murray Mizelle.
He is survived by a sister, Rosalyn (Bill) Campbell; a brother, Joe (Debbie) Mizelle; three children, daughter, Tonya (Peter) Sparre; son, Ronald (Melinda) Mizelle Jr.; and son, Daryle Mizelle; eight precious grandchildren, Sgt. Raymond Daniels Jr. USMC, Brittany Daniels, PFC Sean Sparre USMC, Skyler Smith, Courtney Mizelle, Dakota Mizelle, Kiley Mizelle and Jackson Mizelle; and also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date, and notifications will be sent.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home and Golden Isles Cremation Center are in charge of the arrangements.