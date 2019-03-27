032719_robynhummel

Sophronia “Robyn” Woodward Hummel, 66, passed away late Monday afternoon at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, after a short illness.

Robyn, a native of Darien, spent more than half of her life serving and protecting her community as a law-enforcement officer, retiring from Glynn County Code Enforcement in 2015.

She is survived by her husband John, of Darien, Ga.; her daughter, Renee Easterling, of Brunswick, Ga.; stepsons, Michael Hummel (Fulton), of Columbia, Md., Matthew Hummel (Teresa), of Warner Robins, Ga., and Jesse Hummel, of Buford, Ga.; grandsons, Ashton, Roman and Grant; sister, Ethel Ethington, of Cary, N.C.; and brother, Kenan Woodward, of Cox, Ga.

Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Woodward; and brothers, Conrad Tipton (Carolyn), Darrell Tipton (Shirley) and Bob Woodward.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Glory Worship Center, in Darien, Ga., (Ga. Highway 99). The Rev. Lee Brandt and the Rev. Randy Lamb will officiate the service.

More from this section

Gina Neeld

Gina Neeld

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce Gina Michelle Neeld passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

Dr. Conrad Fonseca

Dr. Conrad Fonseca

Dr. Conrad Clinton Fonseca, 87, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, with his family at his side.

Robyn Hummel

Robyn Hummel

Sophronia “Robyn” Woodward Hummel, 66, passed away late Monday afternoon at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, after a short illness.

Constance Hall

Constance Hall

Constance “Connie” Ann Pistritto Hall, 96, went home to be with her Lord on Jan. 10.

Neal Howard

Neal Howard

Neal Howard, 70, of of Brunswick, Ga., and formerly of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away March 19, 2019, following a brief illness.

Johnnie Bell McKoy

Johnnie Bell McKoy

A memorial service for the late Johnnie Bell McKoy, who passed on Feb. 7, 2019, in Hempstead, N.Y., is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, at the corner of Monk and Albany streets, in Brunswick, Ga.