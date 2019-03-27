Robyn Hummel

Sophronia “Robyn” Woodward Hummel, 66, passed away late Monday afternoon at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, after a short illness.
Robyn, a native of Darien, spent more than half of her life serving and protecting her community as a law-enforcement officer, retiring from Glynn County Code Enforcement in 2015.
She is survived by her husband John, of Darien, Ga.; her daughter, Renee Easterling, of Brunswick, Ga.; stepsons, Michael Hummel (Fulton), of Columbia, Md., Matthew Hummel (Teresa), of Warner Robins, Ga., and Jesse Hummel, of Buford, Ga.; grandsons, Ashton, Roman and Grant; sister, Ethel Ethington, of Cary, N.C.; and brother, Kenan Woodward, of Cox, Ga.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Woodward; and brothers, Conrad Tipton (Carolyn), Darrell Tipton (Shirley) and Bob Woodward.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Glory Worship Center, in Darien, Ga., (Ga. Highway 99). The Rev. Lee Brandt and the Rev. Randy Lamb will officiate the service.