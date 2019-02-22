Robert C. Lafferty III died on Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Georgia War Veterans Home, in Milledgeville. He is survived by his wife, Jane Lafferty.

Bob graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a B.A. in geology, and earned a Master’s in Education from the University of Toledo. He was a veteran of the Korean War, and a member of Phi Psi fraternity.

Bob retired from U. S. Sports Academy in Daphne, Ala. He coached football and track and field at Marietta College, College of Wooster and Robert Morris College. Bob also worked as National Track and Field Administrator for the Amateur Athletic Union of the U.S.A.

Bob generously donated his body to Augusta University, the Medical College of Georgia, for research and education. A memorial service to honor his life will be held at a later time for close family and friends.

Those who wish to honor Bob are invited to make a donation in his name to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31521.

