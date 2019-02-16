Robert Claude Gill, 75, of Lizella, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
A memorial service was held on Friday, February 15, 2019, in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon, Ga. Pastor Phil Bryant officiated.
Bob was born on July 12, 1943, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late E.Y. and Beulah Gill. “Mr. P-nut” proudly served our country in the Georgia Army National Guard and the Department of Defense, retiring after 34 years of faithful service.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, his wife, Norma Gill; children, Robert Claude Gill Jr. (Jeri Lyn), and Michelle Gill Welsh (Kevin); 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his siblings, Edward Gill Jr., Patricia Bullard, John Gill, Betty Lynn, Ydoine Davis.
Fairhaven Funeral Home Cremation Services had charge of arrangements.