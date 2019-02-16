Robert Claude Gill, 75, of Lizella, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

A memorial service was held on Friday, February 15, 2019, in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon, Ga. Pastor Phil Bryant officiated.

Bob was born on July 12, 1943, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late E.Y. and Beulah Gill. “Mr. P-nut” proudly served our country in the Georgia Army National Guard and the Department of Defense, retiring after 34 years of faithful service.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, his wife, Norma Gill; children, Robert Claude Gill Jr. (Jeri Lyn), and Michelle Gill Welsh (Kevin); 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his siblings, Edward Gill Jr., Patricia Bullard, John Gill, Betty Lynn, Ydoine Davis.

Fairhaven Funeral Home Cremation Services had charge of arrangements.

Raymond House Sr.

Raymond Doyle House Sr., 76, of Brunswick, Ga., a devoted public servant and friend to all, entered peacefully into Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, with his family by his side.

William 'Billy' Bryan Maxwell

William “Billy” Bryan Maxwell, 70, of Brunswick, who had a smile for everyone he met, and a warm sense of humor he shared with all, departed this life peacefully Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, with his wife by his side.

Robert Logue

Robert “Slim” Owen Logue, 80, joined his Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

Sarah Stone

Sarah Elizabeth Stone, 95, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Wayne County Memorial Hospital, in Jesup Ga.

Carl Harrington

Carl Louis Harrington, 98, a resident of Sears Manor Nursing Home of Brunswick, Ga., ended his earthly journey on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, and went to spend eternity in heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Danny Lewis

Danny Charles Lewis, 66, of Brunswick, died due to complications from hepatic encephalopathy Saturday, Feb, 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.