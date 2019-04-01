Robert Doheny

040119_robertdoheny
Robert Francis Doheny, 91, of St. Simons Island, Georgia passed away suddenly on March 28, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Bob was born on August 14, 1927 in Abington, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Newtown High School, and a few months later joined the Army in 1945. He served for 22 years, as part of the military police in Germany, medical corps in Japan, and as a recruiter in Philadelphia. Following his retirement in the Army, Bob worked for State Farm Insurance as a Claims Adjustor in Springfield, Pa., until 1989. Bob was married to his wife Betty for 66 years, living in Secane for 56 years before moving to St. Simons Island in 2013 to live near their eldest daughter.

Bob enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing, travel, and spending time with his family. He never met a stranger, was quick with a joke or verbal jab, and always had a story to tell. He told his grandkids “wherever you go, make friends because you never know when you’re gonna need ‘em.” Bob loved being a grandfather and even more, a great-grandfather “Pop.” In his later years, he was the primary caregiver for his wife Betty after her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

Bob was preceded in death by brothers Joe and Rod, and step-brother Courtland. He is survived by half-brothers Corky and Jimmy; daughters, Deborah (David) Wright and Mary Arbe; grandchildren, Ingrid (Brian) Beck, and Erick (Danielle) Arbe; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Heidi, and Viveka Beck, Genevieve and Scarlett Arbe.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Marsh’s Edge Retreat for the professional and compassionate care they gave to Mr. Bob.

Memorial donations in honor of Bob can be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525, or go to www.https://hospice.me. Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.

