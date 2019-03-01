Rev. Gene Hughes, 74, of Axson, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his home in Axson, Ga., following an extended illness.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Hughes and wife, Sandra, of Willacoochee, Ga., and Allen Hughes and wife, Amy, of Ambrose, Ga.; brother, Ronnie Hughes and wife, Joyce, of Brunswick, Ga.; two sisters-in-law, Louise Shaw, of Brunswick, Ga., and Cathy Browning and husband, Morris, of Douglas, Ga.; brother-in-law, Yancy Morris and wife, Roz, of Birmingham, Ala.; four grandchildren, Sara Hughes, Harrison Hughes, Noah Hughes and Daniel Hughes. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
The funeral service for the Rev. Hughes will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Union HillCongregational Christian Church in Pearson, Ga., with the Rev. Eric Grissino officiating.
Visitation for the Rev. Hughes will be held from 2 p.m. March 2, 2019, until the funeral hour at Union Hill Congregational Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Bethany Hospice.
Relihan Funeral Home, of Pearson, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements.