Rev. Gene Hughes, 74, of Axson, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his home in Axson, Ga., following an extended illness.

Survivors include two sons, Jeff Hughes and wife, Sandra, of Willacoochee, Ga., and Allen Hughes and wife, Amy, of Ambrose, Ga.; brother, Ronnie Hughes and wife, Joyce, of Brunswick, Ga.; two sisters-in-law, Louise Shaw, of Brunswick, Ga., and Cathy Browning and husband, Morris, of Douglas, Ga.; brother-in-law, Yancy Morris and wife, Roz, of Birmingham, Ala.; four grandchildren, Sara Hughes, Harrison Hughes, Noah Hughes and Daniel Hughes. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

The funeral service for the Rev. Hughes will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Union HillCongregational Christian Church in Pearson, Ga., with the Rev. Eric Grissino officiating.

Visitation for the Rev. Hughes will be held from 2 p.m. March 2, 2019, until the funeral hour at Union Hill Congregational Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Bethany Hospice.

Relihan Funeral Home, of Pearson, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements.

Dolores Loughlin

Dolores “Dee” Loughlin, of Sea Island, Ga., passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Theresa Schnabel, and her loving husband of 59 years, Jack Loughlin.

Donald Rebstock

Navy Veteran “Happy Don” Donald Rebstock went to be with our Lord in the early hours of the morning of Feb. 8th, just short of his 88th birthday. We are very sure that he is driving around in his little red truck with his late rat terrier, Jax, riding shotgun and listening to Phil Collins, N…

Joyce Goetz

Joyce Mildred Goetz (formerly Highsmith), 74, born in September 1944, in Brunswick, died Feb. 17, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Joe Neely Jr.

Joe J. Neely Jr. passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home. He was 63.

Ralph Guarracino

Ralph Joseph Guarracino, 78, of Brunswick, departed this life and went to receive his reward, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Harry Johnson

Harry James Johnston, affectionately known as “Dawg,” of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Feb. 17, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born July 27, 1937, in Altoona, Pa.