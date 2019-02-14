Reggie L. Williams, of Darien, died Sunday at Kindred Hospital North Florida.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First African Baptist Church, 500 Market St., in Darien, with burial to follow in Butler Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his children, Chris (Juanita) Alston, Kelly (Carla) Mathis, Anitra (Eddie) Scott, Cameron Armstrong, Reggie Lee Williams Jr. and Darnell (Naomi) Monroe; siblings, Ruby (Raymond) Vereen, Patricia (Paul) Mention, Jerry (Carolyn) Lewis and Carolyn (Charles) Day; 14 grandchildren; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.