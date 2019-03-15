Rebecca “Becky” Turton Brodersen passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born Sept. 1, 1940, in Brunswick, Ga., to Charles Herbert and Rebecca Ray Turton.
Becky was a 16-year resident of Freeport, Fla., and previously lived in Gainesville, Fla., and Nashville, Tenn. She graduated from Glynn Academy High School in Brunswick, and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia in 1962. She married Arthur Brodersen on Feb. 6, 1965, and raised two children. Her lifelong passion was working with fabrics and textiles, and she was an accomplished fiber arts artist. She owned two retail stores in Nashville which specialized in Scandinavian furniture and fabric wall hangings. She was glad to volunteer her time to causes that improved the lives of others.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Arthur Brodersen; her son, Jim Brodersen and wife, Wendy Wolff, of Alpharetta, Ga.; her daughter, Kris Brodersen and spouse, Sharon Kimble, of Minneapolis, Minn.; her sister, Woodie Baumgardner and husband, Carl, of St. Simons, Ga.; nephews, Mike Brodersen and Charlie Lipthratt; and her grandchild, Lillabeth Brodersen.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County.
Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home, in Freeport, is in charge of the arrangements