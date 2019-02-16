Raymond House Sr.

Raymond Doyle House Sr., 76, of Brunswick, Ga., a devoted public servant and friend to all, entered peacefully into Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, with his family by his side.
Raymond was born Nov. 13, 1942, in Bremen, Ga. He was the son of the late Willie B. House and the late Laura Owens House. He was also preceded in death by his late wife and mother of his son, Betty Spaulding House; brothers Bill, Henry, Charles, Bob, Robert, Barnard and James; and sister, Sara Nell Bagley.
Raymond lived most of his life in Brunswick, and was a retired Fire Chief with the Brunswick Fire Department with 48 years of dedicated service. He was a mentor to many and had an everlasting impact on everyone he met. He also was a devoted and trusted employee with Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home for 62 years. Raymond was also an instructor with Southern Technical Institute. He was a member of the Brunswick Lions Club, Brunswick Exchange Club, and Maggie Mae’s Breakfast Club. Raymond was a man of faith and a member of Glynn Missionary Baptist Church.
Raymond was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 24 years, Marsha Royal House, of Brunswick, Ga.; son, Ray House (Delisa), of Jesup, Ga.; son, Daniel Wilson (Ruth), of Bastrop, Texas; granddaughter, Taylor Wilson, of Bastrop, Texas; daughter, Marisa Franklin, of Brunswick, Ga.; grandson, Brayden Franklin, of Brunswick, Ga; brother, Ernest House (Shelby) of Temple, Ga.; and brother, Howard Lee House (Kathy), of Bremen, Ga.
Raymond will always be remembered for his friendly sense of humor and his willingness to help others. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. His family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.
The family will receive friends between the hours of 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A funeral service to honor Raymond’s life, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Darrell Joiner officiating, assisted by Chief Randy Mobley.
Entombment, with firefighters’ honors, will follow the service in Palmetto Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be John Tyre, Mike Waters, Jerry Allen, Robbie Horton, Randy Mobley, Richie May and Steve Marino.
Honorary pallbearers will be all Brunswick firefighters and all firefighters, Brunswick Exchange Club and Lions Club members, the staff of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, the staff of Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home, members of Maggie Mae’s Breakfast Club and staff, also the members of Glynn Missionary Baptist Church, and Hospice of South Georgia and staff.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made to the American Cancer Society 4849 Paulsen St., Suite 102, Savannah, GA, 31405, Golden Isles Lions Club, 912-602-0380, and the Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd,. Jesup, GA 31545.
