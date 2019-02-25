Ralph Guarracino

022519_ralphguarracino

Ralph Joseph Guarracino, 78, of Brunswick, departed this life and went to receive his reward, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Brunswick with Dr. Chris Winford officiating. Members of the Bereans Sunday School Class will be honorary pallbearers.

Mr. Guarracino was born Oct. 15, 1940, in Hoboken, N.J., to the late Jack R. and Sally Guarracino. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, and proudly served for 20 years. Mr. Guarracino had been a resident of Glynn County since 1985, and was a former purchasing agent for Glynn County. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Brunswick and the Bereans Sunday School Class. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed fishing, boating, golf and most any outdoor activity.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Linda Guarracino; a daughter, Deborah Davis and husband, Tim, of Buford, Ga.; a son, Richard Guarracino and wife, Ja-Neen, of Elizabeth City, N.C.; four grandchildren, Danielle Davis, Austin Davis, Ryan Guarracino and Taylor Guarracino; and one great-grandchild, Brody Liam Guarracino.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

