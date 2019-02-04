Peter Leininger

Peter James Leininger, 80, a longtime resident of Jekyll Island, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Hospice of The Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga. Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, with Deacon Edward Williams officiating.
Born in 1938 in New York City, to the late Willard and Cecilia Leininger, Peter developed a love of sailing, interests in logic and history, and a gift for practical science. After graduating from St. John’s University, he worked for several years as a biochemist and researcher at the Rockefeller Institute in Manhattan, where he met his wife, Ann. They went on to enjoy 52 years of marriage.
Peter spent most of his professional life as an entrepreneur, creating three small businesses in biochemical supplies and computer consulting. After 25 winters of shoveling snow in Ohio, he heeded his wife’s advice and they retired to Jekyll Island, where they have resided for 22 years. There, he served on the Jekyll Island Citizens’ Association and volunteered as a nature guide with 4H. He was also an active member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick.
In addition to his wife Ann, Peter is survived by two children, Eric Leininger (Constance Max) of Chatham, N.J., Alison Leininger (Terra Ciotta) of Murphy N.C., three grandchildren, Alexander Leininger, Ethan Leininger, and Keira Leininger, and two brothers, Paul Leininger of New Windsor, N.Y., and John Leininger of San Francisco, Calif. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Fondeur.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of The Golden Isles, https://hospice.me/.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.edomillerandsons.com.