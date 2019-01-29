Patricia McGimsey

Patricia S. McGimsey of St. Simons Island, Ga., died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
Mrs. McGimsey was born July 15, 1930, in Winston Salem, N.C., to the late Mr. Archie J. Anderson and Olivia Matthews Anderson, both of Greensboro, N.C. She was the granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther Matthews and Ruth Huff Matthews of Sanford, N.C. Educated in the Greensboro city schools, she graduated from University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1952.
Gardening and flower arranging were a passion. Patricia won many competitions with arrangements she entered in the Durham, N.C., Council of Garden Clubs. She held several garden club leadership positions over the years. She enjoyed membership in the Lenoir, N.C., Service League for many years and loved her Bible study groups and varied circle organizations at the First United Methodist Church in Lenoir, N.C.; FUMC, Morganton, N.C.; and St. Simons United Methodist Church on St. Simons Island, Ga.
Preceding her in death are her former husband, Michael Brunson Sholar of Greensboro, N.C.; husband, Robert Theodore McGimsey of Morganton, N.C.; and her brother, Mr. A. Jackson Anderson Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Laura Sholar Carlton (William Beeland), of St. Simons Island, Ga.; son, Michael Brunson Sholar Jr. (Judy), of Nashville, Tenn.; and son, John Anderson Sholar (Eric Sain), of Palm Beach, Fla.; five granddaughters, Leigh Carlton Gust (Eric), Lindsay Carlton Robbins (Dave), and Claire Carlton Gibson (Patrick), Olivia Leigh Sholar, and Landyn Ming Sholar. Her eight great-grandchildren enlarged her heart and brought a beautiful smile to her face. In addition to these, Patricia loved Gamewell McGimsey (Deb), Greg McGimsey (Dawn), Paige McGimsey Pitts, Susan McGimsey Mainous, and their children, Chelsea, Rachael, Daniel, Matt, Malea, Mitchell and Evan.
Mrs. McGimsey’s arrangements have been placed in the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., with local arrangements by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home in Sanford, N.C.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Buffalo Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Sanford, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Mrs. McGimsey may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles or St. Simons United Methodist Church.