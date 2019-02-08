P. Wayne Sheffield

Philip Wayne Sheffield, 81, of Brunswick, died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, after an extended illness, at Hospice of the Golden Isles while surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, P.L. Sheffield and Sue Sheffield Drawdy.
He is survived by his wife Sara; daughter, Susan, of St. Simons Island; son, Philip, and his wife, Ellen, of Jacksonville, Fla.; stepdaughter, Heidi Hood, and her husband, Doug, of Brunswick; stepdaughter, Heather Carls, and her husband, Patrick, of Missoula, Mont.; brother, Gary, and his wife, Peggy; the mother of his children, Pegge “Pokey” Sheffield, of St. Simons Island; his grandchildren, Philip Sheffield III, Daniel Sheffield and Patrick Sheffield, Olivia and Cooper Hood and Vivian and Sadie Carls; and several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He graduated from Albany High School in 1955 and received a BBA from the University of Georgia in 1959. Upon his graduation, he enlisted in the Georgia Air National Guard. After completing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, he went to work at Sheffield Distributing Co. Following the death of his father, he held the distinction of becoming the youngest Anheuser-Busch wholesaler in the country. He was later joined in the business by his brother. He was founder and co-owner of Montana Burgers Inc., a franchisee of Five Guys Burgers and Fries.
He was a member of Christ Church Frederica, a past member of the St. Simons Jaycees and the Brunswick Elks Club and a long-time member and past president of the Brunswick Country Club. He has sat on the board of directors of the Georgia Beer Wholesalers Association, and was also a past board member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia.
He was an avid golfer, having played some of the finest courses in the world. He was also a long-time supporter and fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. He enjoyed boating and playing golf at his summer home on Flathead Lake, in Montana.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church Frederica, on St. Simons Island.
Honorary pallbearers will be SJ “Sonny” Sheffield, Charles Foster, Brinson Phillips, Joseph Spikes, Hal Sullivan, Arthur Walters, Earl Benson and Richard Friedman.
The family would like to thank the Critical Care Unit of Southeast Georgia Health System and the Intensive Care Unit at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., Dr. Michael Butler, Dr. Thomas Tucker and Dr. John Daniels.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Golden Isles and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia are greatly appreciated.
He was a Damn Good Dawg.