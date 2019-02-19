Normalee Tice, 83, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, after an extended illness.

Normalee was born on Feb. 4, 1936, in Leavenworth, Kan. She resided in Jacksonville, Fla., for over 30 years. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary/VFW Post 7909, American Legion Auxiliary/Lake Shore, as well as Women of the Moose Lake Shore Chapter 1495. Normalee loved bingo, karaoke and poor man’s dinners at the VFW.

She is preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Eileen Braun; and husband, Robert C. Tice.

Survivors include her children, Terry L. Coleman (Sandy), of Bonner Springs, Kan., Sandra D. Dowling (Greg), of Brunswick, and David Muse, of Florida; granddaughters, Candace Barnes (Ron), of Basehor, Kan., and Sarah Cross (Johnny), Rachel DeLaughder and Hannah DeLaughder, all of Brusnwick; and seven great-grandchildren, Mark, McKenzie, Micah, Mauriana, Malachi, Kelsey and Kollin.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at New Day Christian Fellowship, in Brunswick.

Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickmemorialpark.com.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

