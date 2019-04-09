Noel Cotterman MacKay “Doc,” 90, died Friday, April 5, 2019, peacefully after a short illness. He served 20 years in the United States Army. He later owned and operated Cape Tradin’ Post in Cape San Blas, Fla.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Glenda MacKay; a brother, Alexander Darwin MacKay Jr.; and a son, Darwin Colson MacKay.

Survivors include his daughters, Mary Katherine Deaton and Leigh Ann Temple; three grandchildren, Krystal Thomas, David Cox and Charles Temple; and four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Isabelle, and Lagertha, Melanie.

His ashes will be inurned at Bushnell National Cemetery during a private ceremony.

Doc had a wonderful sense of humor and loved a great laugh. He will be missed by many.

