Nancy Browning Miller was born on Aug. 6, 1948, to John Henry Browning II and Leila Shirley Browning, of Brunswick, and passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

She married her husband, Paul W. Miller, on Oct. 15, 1966, and had two children, Paul “Pete” and Christopher “Chris.”

A graduate of Glynn Academy, she retired from the Glynn County Detention Center after many years of service as the assistant to the Undersheriff, to stay at home to provide support to her husband Paul.

Nancy is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Paul and Margee Miller, and Christopher B. Miller; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clifford and Deborah Browning, Mike and Bonnie Browning, Pat and Paige Browning and Tommy and Cathy Browning; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Hunter M. Miller.

Nancy is preceded in death by her father and mother, John and Leila Browning; her husband, Paul W. Miller Sr.; brothers, JH “Butch” Browning and Steve Browning; and her sister, Francis Browning.

A private memorial will be held at a later date in support of Nancy’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, a financial donation can be made to the National Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidney.org/support.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

