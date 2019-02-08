Miriam Lynn Webb died peacefully at home on Feb. 3, 2019. She was born in Elberton, Ga., to Charles Marion Webb and Mamie Elizabeth Quattlebaum on May 7, 1950.

Miriam graduated from Elbert County High School and received many superlatives during her years of playing basketball. She went on to attend Georgia Southern College where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.

After college, Miriam moved to St. Simons Island. She taught second grade, was a hostess at the King and Prince and an official “Crabette” at the Crab Trap. Miriam eventually entered the world of sales getting accolades for “top sales person” selling tennis and golf wear.

Ever a hostess — her claim to fame was Head Lady Dawg on Maggie’s GA/FL bus for 40 years.

She is survived by her sister, Sandra J. Webb of St. Simons.

She was preceded in death by her Big Dawg of 44 years, Ewell Gay.

Friends and family will gather from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 to celebrate Miriam’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia or charity of your choice.

