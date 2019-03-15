Michael Anthony Dennis, 82, of Brunswick, passed away March 9, 2019, at Jesup Health & Rehabilitation in Jesup, Ga.
Michael was born July 7, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Angelo and Carmella Dennis. Michael was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during Vietnam with the Seabees, and retiring after 30 years of dedicated service. He had lived in Orlando, Fla., for several years, where he worked as a field inspector with the City of Orlando, retiring after 20 years.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Sharon Lee Harry-Dennis (Lawrence), of Brunswick; a brother, Robert Dennis (Vicky), of Lexington, S.C.; a sister, Bertha Schubert, of Cape May, N.J.; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and grandfurbabies, Sarge, Hannah, Harley and Hunter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; and his mother-in-law, Mamie Jo Heick.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.