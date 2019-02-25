Michael John Breedlove, 73, of Brunswick, departed this life Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Revs. Ricky Harris and Trevor Rigdon officiating. Interment, with military honors and Masonic rites, will follow in Chapel Park Cemetery, with Christopher Moseley, Johnathan Ogden, Joe Green, Gavin Rigdon, Mason Rigdon and Dylan Edwards serving as pallbearers.

Born Dec. 14, 1945, in Indianapolis, Ind., to the late Harvey L. and Olive S. Breedlove, he was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired air traffic controller, working on St. Simons Island and in Warner Robins, Ga. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Warner Robins, and was also active in the children’s orphanage in Macon. He moved back to Glynn County in 1973, and was a member of Bay Harbour Church of God. Mr. Breedlove was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Ann Rigdon Breedlove, of Brunswick; two daughters, Nikki Breedlove of Raynham, Mass., and Amanda Green (Joe), of Brunswick; three stepchildren, Trevor Rigdon (Heather), of Folkston, Tracy Rigdon (Jamie,) of Bristol, Ga., and Leslie Edwards (Steven), of Adrian, Ga.; six grandchildren, Christopher, Johnathan, Taylor, Mallory, Macy and Kiley; eight step-grandchildren, Delaney, Rowan, Gavin, Mason, Marlee, Madi, Dylan and Baylee; and one great-grandchild, Sawyer.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until the funeral hour Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

