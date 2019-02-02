Mary Owens

Mary Mitchell Owens, 99, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Senior Care Center in St. Marys, Ga.
Mrs. Owens was born in Brooks County, Ga., on April 17, 1919, to the late J.P. Duggar and the late Ila Mae McKinnon.
In addition to Mrs. Owens’ parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, A.H. “Gus” Owens; and a daughter, Susan O. Weatherly, of Savannah.
Mary served during World War II in the Women’s Army Corps for three years. Having been a teacher prior to joining, one of her duties was to teach chemical warfare. She also spoke at civic organizations to promote the Women’s Army Corps. She attended Officers Candidate School and received a commission as Second Lieutenant.
Upon leaving the army in 1945, Mary pursued an interest in aviation and received her pilot’s license before resuming teaching in Glynn County.
Mary is survived by her son, Steve Owens and wife, Susan, of Camden County, Ga.; grandchildren, Camron M. Owens, of Brunswick, Christen O. Ryals (Jason), of Darien and Courtney O. Guest (Jeremy), of Brunswick, Jennifer Weatherly, of Savannah, Sam Weatherly Jr., of Mississippi, and John Weatherly, of Savannah; great-grandchildren, Carsyn and Chandler Owens, both of St. Simons Island, Presley, Jase and Camren Ryals, all of Darien, Allie Guest, of Brunswick, Sammy and Savannah Weatherly, both of Savannah, and Ethan Weatherly, of Mississippi.
Mrs. Owens’ wish was to have a small family memorial service at Christ Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Hospice of the Golden Isles, the St. Mary’s Senior Care Center or the organization of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com.