Mary Louise Slee entered into the Church Triumphant on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, after living with Alzheimer’s disease for many years.
Mrs. Slee was a resident of Magnolia Manor, on St. Simons Island, but was originally from Philipsburg, Pa.
She is survived by three of her four children, Keith Monroe, Mary Monroe and Jacquelyn Monroe; and also by her sister, Martha Rusnak; and her two brothers, John and Ed Rusnak. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren, Jamison, Benjamin, Mary Kate, Gracie, Jack and Madilyn.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Philipsburg Cemetery, in Philipsburg, Pa.
A memorial service for Mrs. Slee will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for Mrs. Slee at Lord of Life Lutheran Church.
