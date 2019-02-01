020119_maryslee

Mary Louise Slee entered into the Church Triumphant on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, after living with Alzheimer’s disease for many years.

Mrs. Slee was a resident of Magnolia Manor, on St. Simons Island, but was originally from Philipsburg, Pa.

She is survived by three of her four children, Keith Monroe, Mary Monroe and Jacquelyn Monroe; and also by her sister, Martha Rusnak; and her two brothers, John and Ed Rusnak. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren, Jamison, Benjamin, Mary Kate, Gracie, Jack and Madilyn.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Philipsburg Cemetery, in Philipsburg, Pa.

A memorial service for Mrs. Slee will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for Mrs. Slee at Lord of Life Lutheran Church.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

