Mary Lawana Cox Hunter, 78, of Brunswick, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Brunswick, Georgia to the late James and Vivian Cox. She was employed at A & P, Diane’s Dress Shop, Brunswick Manufacturing, and Hunters Superette. She was a member of Glyndale Baptist Church and Friendship Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Hunter is preceded in death by her husband, John “Tommy” Hunter; mother, Vivian Cox; father, James Mike Cox; son-in-law, Bart Alan Middeke and great grandson, David Kobe Oswalt.
She is survived by her children, Sheryl Middeke, Bobby Hunter (Terri), Celeste Hall, Denise Morris (Chet), and Diane Norman (Gary); grandchildren, Michael Manning (Dolores), Carol Wilson (Andrew), Heather Oswalt (Joel), Jenny Kersey (Larry), Ben Morris (Racheal), Chloe Hunter, Claire Hunter, Jacob Owens, Casey Owens (Katie), Tiffany Baker (Ricky), David Beaver, Matt Norman (Linda), Sarah Enfinger (Paul); a brother, Murry Cox (Kathy); 22 great- grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Glyndale Baptist Church with Pastor Ken Creekmore officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers include, Steven Floyd, Don Locklin, Jacob Owens, Joel Oswalt, Larry Rentz, and James Davis. Honorary pallbearers include, Friendship Sunday School Class at Glyndale and Grace Sunday School at Northside.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles or to the Building Fund at Glyndale Baptist Church.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements.