Mary Jane Standley

Mary Jane Bass Standley, 96, passed away on Feb. 15, 2019, in Peachtree Corners, Ga.
She was born on April 18, 1922, in LaFayette, Ga., daughter of Charles and Marjorie Bass. She grew up in Atlanta, was an active member of North Avenue Presbyterian Church, and graduated from Girls High in 1940. Mary Jane lived in the Brunswick/St. Simons Island, Ga., area for over 30 years and was an avid member of the community including serving as the president of The Georgia Federation of Women’s Clubs, the St. Simons Chapter of the DAR, and the Amity House for battered women in Brunswick, Ga. She was also a member of Altama Presbyterian Church, in Brunswick, and later, Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, on St. Simons. When Mary Jane moved back to Atlanta in 2006, she became a member of the Shallowford Presbyterian Church, and knitted numerous prayer shawls to be given to members of the community in need of comfort.
Mary Jane is survived by son and daughter-in-law, George Merritt and Kathryn Taylor; granddaughter, Shannon Lynn Taylor; step-grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Michael and David William McDaniel; and great-grandchildren, Aurora Catherine Wilson and Joel Kalil Saidi.
She is predeceased by late husband, John Robert Standley; and brother, Charles C. Bass.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, followed by a graveside service at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, on St. Simons Island.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Mary Jane to the Shallowford Presbyterian Church Prayer Shawl Ministry, in Atlanta, or Amity House of Brunswick.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-44