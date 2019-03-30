Mary Ellen Sweeney, longtime resident of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully March 8, 2019, at the age of 89 at Parkwest Medical Center, in Knoxville, Tenn., after a short illness.
She was born Dec. 5, 1929, to the late Bernard and Harriett Johnson, of Charleston, W.Va. Mary grew up in the Charleston area, also spending time with family in Texas, and on Myrtle Beach, S.C., in the summertime. She graduated from Charleston High School in 1948.
Mary pursued a career in the secretarial industry by attending trade school, and then working for several industrial businesses in the Charleston area. In 1952, she met James, or “Jim,” her future husband and partner for the next 65 years. They married in 1953, and set off on their exciting life together. Mary and Jim spent the next six decades moving to new areas, raising their family and enjoying life to the fullest possible degree. Mary was a dedicated mother always ready with an encouraging word and providing support for the varied interests and needs of three growing children. Always a good sport, she made countless camping, boating and school events a success by quietly taking care of the behind-the-scene requirements so the family could enjoy their time together.
Mary and Jim retired to St. Simons Island, Ga., in 1987, where she made use of the island’s beauty to expand her lifelong interest in art. Oil and watercolor paintings of the beach and marsh areas became a renewed passion for her, and she could often be seen with her camera on the pier or walking a sandbar with Jim. Mary’s dedication to her husband, children, grand-children and great-grand-children will be what she is remembered for. In her later years she would always show great interest for her ever-extending family updating visitors on all family events.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; sister, Nancy; and brother, David; and survived by her children, Susan, James and John; with 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and expected great-great-grandchild.
There will be a memorial service during the summer of 2019, with a final date to be announced by Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga., 912-265-6454.