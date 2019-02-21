Mary Andersen

Mary Margaret “Dizzy” Andersen, of Brunswick, Ga., went Home to be with the Lord on Jan. 27, 2019. She achieved her final wish to see her mother one last time in Mount Zion, Ill. Surrounded by love, Mary passed peacefully in her sister’s home, with her family and her beloved feathered friend, Peaches. At her side, holding onto her hand was husband Phil “Caveman” Andersen.
Mary was born on Dec. 22, 1962, in Decatur, Ill., to Patricia Beals Davis and Ralph Griffiths Sr.
Mary moved to Brunswick, Ga., and married her soul mate, Caveman, and his children, on June 15, 2013. She leaves behind six children, Faith True, Hope Gardner, Charity Andersen, Josiah Andersen, Bethany Andersen and Phillip Andersen Jr.; and five grandchildren, Arthur True, Matthew Andersen, Esther True, Johnny Ricks III and Eleanor Tamez.
She is also survived by her mother, Patricia with stepdad William Davis of Decatur; brother, Ralph Griffiths with wife, Tina; sister, Stacey Stine with husband, Bubby; nephew, Devin Stine; and niece, Krista Stine. She also leaves behind her lifetime friend Martha Wood, along with many other friends and family members.
Mary was a beautiful soul and a friend to all. The world would not have been complete without her. She will go for her last ride on Sunday, Feb. 24. The ride will begin at the Locals MC clubhouse, 3610 Darien Highway. We will take a ride to Jekyll Island, where she will be eulogized on the beach, and return to the Locals MC clubhouse. The only cost will be to get on Jekyll Island. Kickstands up at 12:30 p.m. Cages welcome.
Donations can be made in Mary Margaret’s memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org or mailed to 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Special thanks to Ordo Templi MC, Locals MC, Josh Stephenson and Aaron Ribron.