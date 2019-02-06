Margaret Morrison

Margaret Anne Richardson Morrison, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Feb. 1, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, Ga. She was born on March 15, 1930, in Montgomery, Ala., to parents Jewett E. Richardson and Eleanor Campbell Richardson.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents; husband, John H. Morrison; stepmother, Ethel Bell Richardson; brother, Jewett E. Richardson Jr.; sister-in-law, Dolly Richardson; stepsister, Virginia Dahle; and nephew, David Richardson.
Margaret was raised in Montgomery, Ala., graduating from Sidney Lanier High School. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Margaret attended Auburn University, where she majored in education and was a member of Kappa Delta. At Auburn she met John, whom she married after her graduation in 1951. John and Margaret first lived in Charlotte, N.C., where she taught elementary and special education. Margaret continued her studies and was awarded a Master’s in Special Education from the University of Tennessee and an Educational Specialist from Indiana University. She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma. After moving to Birmingham, Margaret taught special education for the Birmingham City School System. Although she took a hiatus for several years after her son, Hal, was born, she eventually became the system’s Director of Special Education Programs.
After retirement, Margaret traveled extensively, making friends around the world. She loved to dress in costume and teach students of all ages as a docent at both Arlington House and American Village. She was an active member of Mountain Brook Presbyterian as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and member of Presbyterian Women.
In 2008, Margaret moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., to be near her son’s family. She was a driving force for the annual Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan Service at St. Simons Presbyterian, making hundreds of calls even after she could no longer attend services.
Margaret is survived by her son, John Harold “Hal” Morrison Jr., his wife, Suzanne, and their children, John and Ann Marie, of St. Simons Island; nephews, Jewett Richardson, of Delaware, Ohio, and Chip Morrison (Kathy), of Atlanta; nieces, Lynn Caplinger (Steve), of Guadalajara, Mexico, Susan Rovick, of Delaware, Ohio, Amy Hudson (Paul), of Cambridge, Ohio, and Sharon Dahle, of Pensacola, Fla.; many great-nieces and nephews; and special friends, Debra Walker and Allyson Sumner, who were such a help to her.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 9, 2019, at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens in Montgomery, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to Arlington House, St Simons Presbyterian, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ridout’s Southern Heritage.