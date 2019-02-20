Margaret Josephine Crozier gave up the ghost on Feb. 14, 2019, at her home in Chamblee, Ga.

Margaret was a beautiful, strong, courageous woman who never gave an inch in her war with the cancer. She retired from the University System of Georgia.

Margaret is survived by her husband, David Michael Crozier. Margaret will miss enjoying fellowship with family and friends and regrets she will be unable to vote against Socialist Democrats in future elections. MENE TEKEL PERES.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. March 9 at Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church, 3780 U.S. Highway 82, Brunswick, Ga.

Lois Polezoes

Lois Frances Starring Polezoes, 87, of Brunswick, Ga., peacefully passed away at home on Dec. 17, 2018, surrounded by those who loved her.

Sarah Walker

It is with a grateful heart that our family celebrates the life of Sarah Rena Tippins Walker, 90, who passed away Feb. 14, 2019, at her home at The Chelsea in Upper Arlington, Ohio. She was born Feb. 16, 1928 in Jacksonville, Fla. to the late Nancy Thornton Tippins and Joseph Addison Tippins.

Mary Jane Standley

Mary Jane Bass Standley, 96, passed away on Feb. 15, 2019, in Peachtree Corners, Ga.

Raymond House Sr.

Raymond Doyle House Sr., 76, of Brunswick, Ga., a devoted public servant and friend to all, entered peacefully into Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, with his family by his side.

William 'Billy' Bryan Maxwell

William “Billy” Bryan Maxwell, 70, of Brunswick, who had a smile for everyone he met, and a warm sense of humor he shared with all, departed this life peacefully Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, with his wife by his side.

Robert Logue

Robert “Slim” Owen Logue, 80, joined his Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.