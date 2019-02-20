Margaret Josephine Crozier gave up the ghost on Feb. 14, 2019, at her home in Chamblee, Ga.
Margaret was a beautiful, strong, courageous woman who never gave an inch in her war with the cancer. She retired from the University System of Georgia.
Margaret is survived by her husband, David Michael Crozier. Margaret will miss enjoying fellowship with family and friends and regrets she will be unable to vote against Socialist Democrats in future elections. MENE TEKEL PERES.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. March 9 at Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church, 3780 U.S. Highway 82, Brunswick, Ga.