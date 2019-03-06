Lorna Jacox

Lorna Margaret Jacox, 89, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga., after a brief illness.
Lorna was born on Feb. 1, 1930, in San Diego, Calif., to Harold and Mabel Manzy. Lorna graduated from San Diego State University, and enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC). After serving as a 1st Lieutenant during the Korean Conflict, she enjoyed a lengthy career with the Federal Bureau of Reclamation for the Department of the Interior. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Darrell Jacox; and her sister, Bonnie Kalyn.
Lori was a devoted mother to Lori (Tom) Sewolt, Ed (Melinda) Jacox, Richard (Sue) Jacox and Jan (Scott) Truitt; eight grandchildren, Tom (Randy) Sewolt, Marci Sewolt, Zach (Carra) Jacox, Caroline Kolkow, Matthew Kolkow, Rachel Kolkow, Meredith Cook-Jacox and Andrea Cook-Jacox; and great-grandchild, Zoe Sewolt.
She will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Ariz.
Low Country Cremation and Burial, www.bradleybanderson.com, is serving the Jacox family.