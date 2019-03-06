030619_lornajacox
Buy Now

Lorna Margaret Jacox, 89, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga., after a brief illness.

Lorna was born on Feb. 1, 1930, in San Diego, Calif., to Harold and Mabel Manzy. Lorna graduated from San Diego State University, and enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC). After serving as a 1st Lieutenant during the Korean Conflict, she enjoyed a lengthy career with the Federal Bureau of Reclamation for the Department of the Interior. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Darrell Jacox; and her sister, Bonnie Kalyn.

Lori was a devoted mother to Lori (Tom) Sewolt, Ed (Melinda) Jacox, Richard (Sue) Jacox and Jan (Scott) Truitt; eight grandchildren, Tom (Randy) Sewolt, Marci Sewolt, Zach (Carra) Jacox, Caroline Kolkow, Matthew Kolkow, Rachel Kolkow, Meredith Cook-Jacox and Andrea Cook-Jacox; and great-grandchild, Zoe Sewolt.

She will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Ariz.

Low Country Cremation and Burial, www.bradleybanderson.com, is serving the Jacox family.

More from this section

William Brannan

William Brannan

William M. Brannan, 88, of McIntosh County, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, of heart failure at Thrive Assisted Living, on St. Simons Island. He had battled with dementia since 2014.

Lorna Jacox

Lorna Jacox

Lorna Margaret Jacox, 89, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga., after a brief illness.

Dolores Loughlin

Dolores Loughlin

Dolores “Dee” Loughlin, of Sea Island, Ga., passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Theresa Schnabel, and her loving husband of 59 years, Jack Loughlin.

Donald Rebstock

Donald Rebstock

Navy Veteran “Happy Don” Donald Rebstock went to be with our Lord in the early hours of the morning of Feb. 8th, just short of his 88th birthday. We are very sure that he is driving around in his little red truck with his late rat terrier, Jax, riding shotgun and listening to Phil Collins, N…

Joyce Goetz

Joyce Goetz

Joyce Mildred Goetz (formerly Highsmith), 74, born in September 1944, in Brunswick, died Feb. 17, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Joe Neely Jr.

Joe Neely Jr.

Joe J. Neely Jr. passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home. He was 63.