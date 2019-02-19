Lonita Wilson Davis, 93, of St. Simons Island, and formerly of Sea Island, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Corbin James Davis; three daughters, Cynthia Davis Rackley ( Eugene), Pamela Corbin Davis and Lisa Lonita Davis, all of St. Simons Island; and two step-grandchildren, Paige Rackley DeLany (James A.) and Eugene M. Rackley IV, both of Atlanta. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, James A. DeLany Jr., David Rackley DeLany, Diane Alison DeLany, Davis Griffin Rackley and Brooks Eugene Rackley.
Mrs. Davis resided in Fort Valley, Ga., for many years where she raised her daughters. She was active there in the arts community, duplicate bridge, the garden club and the D.A.R. She continued those interests when she and her husband retired to Sea Island.
A private family graveside service will be held at Christ Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Christ Church, Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.