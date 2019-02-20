Lois Polezoes

Lois Frances Starring Polezoes, 87, of Brunswick, Ga., peacefully passed away at home on Dec. 17, 2018, surrounded by those who loved her.
She was born to the late Linus and Myrtle Starring on Feb. 22, 1931, in Allegan, Mich. Lois graduated from Allegan High in 1948, and went on to nurses training at Garfield Park Hospital in Chicago, graduating in 1951. She spent the following 50 years as a registered nurse before retiring in Jupiter, Fla.
She is survived by former husband of 30 years, James Polezoes, where they resided in Ganges, Mich. She later divorced and continued to live inGanges for a few years before moving to Jupiter, Fla., in 1989, where she worked at the Jupiter Hospital in the ICU ward until her retirement in 1993. She moved to Brunswick, Ga., with her son, James, and Michael Hulett, in 2007. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2008.
Lois was a devoted (almost to a fault) fisher-person. She could out-fish the best of them, and won many awards and plaques for her skills until arthritis made it impossible. She loved her garden. It was her peace on Earth. Sitting on the front porch with her faithful dog, Sadie, on her lap.
In 2016, she began traveling with Jim and Michael, helping sell CDs, and attracting lots of adoration because of her personality. Everywhere Lois went people were attracted to her like a magnet — always wanting to give her a hug or a kiss on the forehead. She was loved by all.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Christ Church Frederica 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.