Lillian Lumpkin Worthy, 91 of St. Simons Island, departed this life Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2018 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
She was born in Americus, Ga., Jan. 15, 1928, to John Henry Lumpkin and Thelma Easterlin Lumpkin. She was educated in the Americus, Ga., school system, and graduated from St. Mary’s School in Raleigh, N.C. She then graduated from the University of Georgia, in Athens, Ga., where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority.
She married Lee Allen “Mo” Worthy Oct. 21, 1950, in Americus, Ga., and was married for 61 years, until his passing in 2011. They moved to Cedartown, Ga., in 1955, and she was active in many community affairs – member and past president of the Junior Service League, and worked at the local soup kitchen and Samaritan House as a volunteer. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was circle leader, Sunday School teacher and member of the choir.
Mrs. Worthy is survived by her loving son, Henry Worthy, and wife Betsy Worthy, of St. Simons Island; and her grandchildren, Caroline Fleming and Lucy Watson Worthy.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedartown, Ga. A reception will follow at Cherokee Country Club, 150 Club Drive, Cedartown GA 30125.
The family respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Cedartown, 314 W. John Hand Road, Cedartown, GA 30125.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.