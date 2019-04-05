Lewis “Gruff” Hutcherson, formerly of Carneghan, died March 29, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Carneghan Emanuel Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Ebenezer Cemetery.

The body will lie in state in the church one hour prior to the service.

Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his lifelong partner, Geraldine Evans; children, Lay and Michael Evans; siblings, the Rev. Richard (Cheryl) Hutcherson, Marlon (Mildred) Green, Matilda (Lewis) Carter and Florence (Harold) Cuthbert; uncle, Willie (Mary Jo) Hutcherson; and other relatives.

He was a graduate of Todd-Grant High School, and retired from the New York Transit Authority.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

