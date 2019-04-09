Lawrence Brumit IV

041019_lawrencebrumitiv
Buy Now

Lawrence "Buddy" Edward Brumit IV, 26, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Buddy was born April 18, 1992 in Dumas, Texas. He was a former resident of Brunswick, Ga., where he was a graduate of Glynn Academy. Buddy was currently manager and lead singer for the band "Gold & Motion." Not only was Buddy a passionate musician, he was a supportive brother, loving father, caring son, and most of all a free spirit who wanted to share positivity through his humor, personality and songs.

Buddy brought a lot of joy to many people. He was an inspiration to young artists and encouraged people to reach for their dreams.

His heart and soul are poured into his songs and they are lasting memories to carry with us and to be shared with the world.

Buddy is preceded in death by his grandfather, Lawrence Edward Brumit Jr.; his grandparents, William Wright and Jean Bright Parker; his aunt, Katharine Parker Green; and his uncle David Morel Brumit.

He is survived by his daughter, Adilyn Lynette Morgan, of Brunswick, Ga.; his son, Beckham Alexander Brumit, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; his parents, Leila P. and Lawrence Edward Brumit III, of Brunswick, Ga.; his sister, Mary Louise Brumit and her husband, Alexander Tabish, of Winston Salem, N.C.; and his grandmother, Felicité Smith Brumit, of Brunswick, Ga. He is also survived by his niece, Julianne Louise Tabish; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with Father Tim McKeown officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery. 

Pallbearers are Trent Hays, Colby O'Connor, Ben Forrest, Joey Nesbitt, Dylan Brandon and Jacob Miles.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Buddy's memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.

More from this section

Daniel Ritch Jr.

Daniel Ritch Jr.

Daniel “Danny” Emmette Ritch Jr., 67, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 8, 2019, with his family by his side.

Lawrence Brumit IV

Lawrence Brumit IV

Lawrence "Buddy" Edward Brumit IV, 26, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Anthony "Tony" Blanda Jr.

Anthony "Tony" Blanda Jr.

Anthony ‘Tony’ John Blanda Jr., of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away at 5:12 a.m. on April 6, 2019, at the age of 69.

Donald Ciotti

Donald Ciotti

Donald Ciotti, 74, passed away March 24, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles after complications from chronic leukemia.

Betty Baggett

Betty Baggett

Graveside funeral services for Betty Temples Baggett, 87, of Cairo, GA, are at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Greenwood Cemetery, Cairo, Ga. Pastor Johnny H. Moore and the Rev. Chris Allen will officiate. Mrs. Baggett passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Archbold Memorial Hospital i…

Rachel Bearden

Rachel Bearden

Rachel Geneva Crews Bearden, 81, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.