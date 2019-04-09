Lawrence Brumit IV

Lawrence "Buddy" Edward Brumit IV, 26, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Buddy was born April 18, 1992 in Dumas, Texas. He was a former resident of Brunswick, Ga., where he was a graduate of Glynn Academy. Buddy was currently manager and lead singer for the band "Gold & Motion." Not only was Buddy a passionate musician, he was a supportive brother, loving father, caring son, and most of all a free spirit who wanted to share positivity through his humor, personality and songs.
Buddy brought a lot of joy to many people. He was an inspiration to young artists and encouraged people to reach for their dreams.
His heart and soul are poured into his songs and they are lasting memories to carry with us and to be shared with the world.
Buddy is preceded in death by his grandfather, Lawrence Edward Brumit Jr.; his grandparents, William Wright and Jean Bright Parker; his aunt, Katharine Parker Green; and his uncle David Morel Brumit.
He is survived by his daughter, Adilyn Lynette Morgan, of Brunswick, Ga.; his son, Beckham Alexander Brumit, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; his parents, Leila P. and Lawrence Edward Brumit III, of Brunswick, Ga.; his sister, Mary Louise Brumit and her husband, Alexander Tabish, of Winston Salem, N.C.; and his grandmother, Felicité Smith Brumit, of Brunswick, Ga. He is also survived by his niece, Julianne Louise Tabish; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with Father Tim McKeown officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Trent Hays, Colby O'Connor, Ben Forrest, Joey Nesbitt, Dylan Brandon and Jacob Miles.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Buddy's memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.