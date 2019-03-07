Laura Lee Wilson Allen, age 95, of K’Ville, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Hospice House of Hospice Satilla following an extended illness.
Born Jan. 15, 1924, in Wayne County, she was a daughter of the late William Reuben and Minnie Mozell Wilson. She lived all of her life in Appling County and Wayne County where she was a housewife, and farmed alongside her husband. She was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church where she attended the Senior Adults Sunday School Class and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Winton Allen; an infant son; two sisters, Annie Rozier and Leeollie Mosley Meeks; and a brother, John Wesley Wilson.
Survivors include her five children, Joan Genell Joyner, of Thomson, Ga., James Morris Allen (wife, Kerry), of Brunswick, Kathleen Allen Thornton (husband, Jerry), of K’Ville, Winifred Allen Williams, of Brunswick, and Vickie Kay Metelits (husband, Robby), of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Steve Keene (wife, April), of Thomson, Tony Allen, of Brunswick, Kenny Allen (wife, Martha), of Brunswick, Eric Mizell (wife, Jessica), of Alma, Latreana Williams, of Brunswick, Jessica Dana Mobley (husband, Allen), of Brunswick, and Ashley Thornton, of Blackshear; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery, in Wayne County.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, GA 31501.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com.
Hart Funeral Home, of Blackshear, is in charge of the arrangements.