Laura Lee Wilson Allen, age 95, of K’Ville, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Hospice House of Hospice Satilla following an extended illness.

Born Jan. 15, 1924, in Wayne County, she was a daughter of the late William Reuben and Minnie Mozell Wilson. She lived all of her life in Appling County and Wayne County where she was a housewife, and farmed alongside her husband. She was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church where she attended the Senior Adults Sunday School Class and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Winton Allen; an infant son; two sisters, Annie Rozier and Leeollie Mosley Meeks; and a brother, John Wesley Wilson.

Survivors include her five children, Joan Genell Joyner, of Thomson, Ga., James Morris Allen (wife, Kerry), of Brunswick, Kathleen Allen Thornton (husband, Jerry), of K’Ville, Winifred Allen Williams, of Brunswick, and Vickie Kay Metelits (husband, Robby), of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Steve Keene (wife, April), of Thomson, Tony Allen, of Brunswick, Kenny Allen (wife, Martha), of Brunswick, Eric Mizell (wife, Jessica), of Alma, Latreana Williams, of Brunswick, Jessica Dana Mobley (husband, Allen), of Brunswick, and Ashley Thornton, of Blackshear; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery, in Wayne County.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, GA 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com.

Hart Funeral Home, of Blackshear, is in charge of the arrangements.

More from this section

Lorna Jacox

Lorna Jacox

Lorna Margaret Jacox, 89, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga., after a brief illness.

William Brannan

William Brannan

William M. Brannan, 88, of McIntosh County, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, of heart failure at Thrive Assisted Living, on St. Simons Island. He had battled with dementia since 2014.

Dolores Loughlin

Dolores Loughlin

Dolores “Dee” Loughlin, of Sea Island, Ga., passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Theresa Schnabel, and her loving husband of 59 years, Jack Loughlin.

Donald Rebstock

Donald Rebstock

Navy Veteran “Happy Don” Donald Rebstock went to be with our Lord in the early hours of the morning of Feb. 8th, just short of his 88th birthday. We are very sure that he is driving around in his little red truck with his late rat terrier, Jax, riding shotgun and listening to Phil Collins, N…

Joyce Goetz

Joyce Goetz

Joyce Mildred Goetz (formerly Highsmith), 74, born in September 1944, in Brunswick, died Feb. 17, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Joe Neely Jr.

Joe Neely Jr.

Joe J. Neely Jr. passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home. He was 63.