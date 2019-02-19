Larry Manning, 67, of Brunswick, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his residence.
Survivors include his children, Katherine Eileen Jones and Michael Dalton Manning (Mandy); grandchildren, Daniel Parrish (Anne), Dylan Jones, Dalton Jones, Bladen Manning, Mathan Manning and Mikey Manning; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Parrish, Jocelyn Parrish and Junior Parrish; parents, O.D. and Faye Manning; sisters, Judy Dixon (Johnny) and Pamela DeWalt (Mark), of Pennsylvania; mother of his children and special care giver, Nan Manning; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
