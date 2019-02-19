Larry Manning, 67, of Brunswick, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his residence.

Survivors include his children, Katherine Eileen Jones and Michael Dalton Manning (Mandy); grandchildren, Daniel Parrish (Anne), Dylan Jones, Dalton Jones, Bladen Manning, Mathan Manning and Mikey Manning; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Parrish, Jocelyn Parrish and Junior Parrish; parents, O.D. and Faye Manning; sisters, Judy Dixon (Johnny) and Pamela DeWalt (Mark), of Pennsylvania; mother of his children and special care giver, Nan Manning; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickmemorialpark.com.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

